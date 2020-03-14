Amalgamated Bank Purchases 9,473 Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 14,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AIG opened at $28.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.14. American International Group Inc has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $58.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.82 and a 200 day moving average of $51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

AIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered American International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Standpoint Research raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.09.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

