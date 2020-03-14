Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $10,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 241,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,064,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays downgraded Duke Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.46.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 16,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,526 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $85.77 on Friday. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $103.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.20.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

