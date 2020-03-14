Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 195.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 554.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEP. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.13.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $7,038,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,522 shares in the company, valued at $17,231,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,088.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,201.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,304 shares of company stock valued at $10,899,717. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AEP opened at $86.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.54. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52-week low of $73.53 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The company has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.31.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

