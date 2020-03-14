Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,097 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $9,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $1,475,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Target by 42.2% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Target by 1.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,585 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 59.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 503,863 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $53,868,000 after purchasing an additional 188,381 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Target by 4.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Target from $136.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.61.

Shares of Target stock opened at $101.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.87. The company has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.59. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $49,958.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

