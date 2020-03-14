AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,335 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 5,492.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,607,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435,660 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,324,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095,871 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 16,581,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915,516 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 4,758,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,493,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,822,000 after purchasing an additional 704,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC downgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays downgraded AMBEV S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.90 price objective (down from $4.30) on shares of AMBEV S A/S in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. AMBEV S A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.60.

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. AMBEV S A/S has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $5.45.

AMBEV S A/S Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

