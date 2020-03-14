Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 72.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,507 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Amcor were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.83. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.41%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMCR shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.05.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

