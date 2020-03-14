Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Position Reduced by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 61,881 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Ameren by 521.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Ameren by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.73.

NYSE AEE opened at $76.15 on Friday. Ameren Corp has a twelve month low of $70.27 and a twelve month high of $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.26.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameren Corp will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.10%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.