American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,132 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $19,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 47.0% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 8.7% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,966 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $17,620,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXP opened at $99.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.70. American Express has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $80.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,103.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.29.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

