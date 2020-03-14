American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 2.00

Press coverage about American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) has trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. American Water Works earned a news sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the utilities provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

AWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.57.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded up $10.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,638,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,974. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $101.92 and a 1 year high of $141.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.16 and its 200-day moving average is $125.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.22.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $644,629.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $853,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,920.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,750 shares of company stock worth $2,806,948. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

