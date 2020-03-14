Americana Partners LLC Acquires New Position in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 134,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000. NGL Energy Partners makes up approximately 0.9% of Americana Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Americana Partners LLC owned 0.10% of NGL Energy Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.02. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $414.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.12.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 46.57%. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -123.81%.

In related news, Director Derek S. Reiners acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $95,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,160. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $484,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,166,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,047.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 210,000 shares of company stock worth $1,639,580.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

