Americana Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 138,139 Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 138,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,000. Williams Companies makes up approximately 1.8% of Americana Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,178,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,474,876,000 after buying an additional 4,811,552 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,352,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,052,032,000 after buying an additional 9,730,215 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,878,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $258,043,000 after buying an additional 711,021 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,713,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $206,678,000 after buying an additional 917,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,977,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,063,000 after buying an additional 1,779,642 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Williams Companies news, Director Michael A. Creel acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $478,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,027 shares in the company, valued at $517,567.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Spence acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,107.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Barclays cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.85.

WMB stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Williams Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $29.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.54%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

