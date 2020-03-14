Americana Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 82,676 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 82,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,256,000. ONEOK comprises about 3.5% of Americana Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 498.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Edward Jones raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.48.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $30.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.02. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.73.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.17%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.82%.

In other ONEOK news, CFO Walter S. Hulse III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.72 per share, with a total value of $307,200.00. Also, CEO Terry K. Spencer acquired 27,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.03 per share, for a total transaction of $998,067.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 548,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,766,310.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 56,495 shares of company stock worth $2,249,020. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

