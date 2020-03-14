Americana Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 90,027 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 90,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 5.4% of Americana Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 155,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,931,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $86.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.13. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $79.58 and a 12 month high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

