Americana Partners LLC Buys Shares of 255,208 Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 255,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,000. Western Midstream Partners makes up about 2.8% of Americana Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Americana Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Western Midstream Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WES. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 136,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 37,884 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 12,621 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 46,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 20,187 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $1,944,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $1,329,000. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Ure acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Crane acquired 340,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $1,999,909.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 499,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,250.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WES opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average of $19.83. Western Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $723.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.34 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.622 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 42.90%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 156.60%.

WES has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

