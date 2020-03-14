Americana Partners LLC Invests $12 Million in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 426,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,003,000. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 6.7% of Americana Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $395,000. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $7,040,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

EPD opened at $15.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $44,784.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $500,380.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,713 shares in the company, valued at $44,849,110.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,219,300 shares of company stock valued at $30,556,784 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

