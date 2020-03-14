Americana Partners LLC Invests $2.16 Million in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Americana Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $95.05 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $87.00 and a 52-week high of $121.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.94.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

