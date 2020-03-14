Americana Partners LLC Invests $2.81 Million in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 70,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,000. Enbridge makes up about 1.6% of Americana Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 45,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,884,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. 55.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Argus started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Enbridge from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.54.

NYSE ENB opened at $30.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

