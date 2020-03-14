Americana Partners LLC Invests $3.76 Million in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 92,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,000. Targa Resources accounts for 2.1% of Americana Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 81,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

TRGP stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 29.17%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -449.38%.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Capital One Financial downgraded Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Targa Resources from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

