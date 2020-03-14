Americana Partners LLC Invests $5.36 Million in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 291,402 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,000. Plains All American Pipeline accounts for approximately 3.0% of Americana Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 51.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

NYSE:PAA opened at $6.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $25.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 57.37%.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, insider Harry N. Pefanis acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $424,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 630,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,923,547.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Harry N. Pefanis purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $139,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 650,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,525,350.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.