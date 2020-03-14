Americana Partners LLC Makes New $2.82 Million Investment in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 148,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,000. Plains GP comprises about 1.6% of Americana Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Americana Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Plains GP at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 87,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plains GP alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAGP. Raymond James lowered Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

PAGP opened at $7.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.26. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.17%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.47%.

In related news, Director Greg L. Armstrong bought 70,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,780.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,745,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,828,243.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $970,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,235.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 185,187 shares of company stock valued at $2,668,131 over the last 90 days. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.