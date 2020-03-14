Americana Partners LLC Purchases New Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 63,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,063,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,314,000 after acquiring an additional 53,776 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $883,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,900,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.69 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.0761 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.