Americana Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 335,129 Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 335,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,532,000. Mplx comprises approximately 4.8% of Americana Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Mplx by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 775,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,740,000 after acquiring an additional 12,988 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Mplx by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth about $747,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Mplx by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Mplx by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 790,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,110,000 after buying an additional 21,276 shares during the period. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

MPLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Mplx in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mplx in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mplx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

Shares of MPLX opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.18. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average is $25.27.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.70%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.688 dividend. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.09%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.53%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.