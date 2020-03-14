Americana Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 65,566 Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT)

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 65,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000. Intersect ENT comprises approximately 0.9% of Americana Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Americana Partners LLC owned 0.21% of Intersect ENT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

XENT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intersect ENT from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intersect ENT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Shares of XENT stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $694.40 million, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 0.79. Intersect ENT Inc has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $34.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 5.92.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 36.92% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. Intersect ENT’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT Inc will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

