Americana Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 92,167 Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 92,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,794,000. Magellan Midstream Partners makes up approximately 3.2% of Americana Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMP. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE MMP opened at $40.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.96. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $37.47 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The business had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 86.34%.

MMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.92.

In related news, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $151,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $116,070.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.