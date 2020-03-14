Americana Partners LLC Takes $5.75 Million Position in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 259,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,746,000. Tallgrass Energy makes up 3.2% of Americana Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Americana Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Tallgrass Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Tallgrass Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGE. ValuEngine raised Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

Shares of Tallgrass Energy stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.21. Tallgrass Energy LP has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $25.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $232.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.50 million. Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 11.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tallgrass Energy LP will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Tallgrass Energy Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Tallgrass Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tallgrass Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.