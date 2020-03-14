Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.06.

AMRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

AMRX stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. The company has a market cap of $852.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $14.79.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.10 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gautam Patel bought 32,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $124,590.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,218 shares in the company, valued at $148,285.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chintu Patel bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $309,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 356,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,370.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 265,690 shares of company stock valued at $946,435. 25.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 187.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 748,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 488,331 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 317.4% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 16,213,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328,767 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 22,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 143,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 38,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

