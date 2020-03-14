Analysts Anticipate Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) will report $17.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.70 million. Falcon Minerals posted sales of $21.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year sales of $74.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.00 million to $82.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $86.78 million, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $93.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.38 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 20.96%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Falcon Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.80 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Northland Securities downgraded Falcon Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Falcon Minerals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Falcon Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.60.

Shares of FLMN opened at $2.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $192.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. Falcon Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.19%.

In other news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $5,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Al J. Hirshberg bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,543 shares in the company, valued at $248,026.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLMN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 488.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 717,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after buying an additional 595,568 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,468,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 194,333 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 375,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 163,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

