Analysts Expect Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) to Post $1.17 Earnings Per Share

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. Unitil’s rating score has improved by 28.6% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $61.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Unitil an industry rank of 93 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UTL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Unitil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

UTL opened at $55.43 on Friday. Unitil has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $65.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.68 and a 200 day moving average of $61.65. The firm has a market cap of $776.14 million, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Unitil will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Unitil’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 360.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,792,000 after buying an additional 187,349 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,921,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,243,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 267.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 27,969 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

