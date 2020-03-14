Analyzing Green Earth Technologies (OTCMKTS:GETG) & Livent (OTCMKTS:LTHM)

Green Earth Technologies (OTCMKTS:GETG) and Livent (NYSE:LTHM) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Green Earth Technologies and Livent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Earth Technologies N/A N/A N/A Livent 12.93% 11.53% 8.14%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Green Earth Technologies and Livent’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Earth Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Livent $388.40 million 2.39 $50.20 million $0.42 15.14

Livent has higher revenue and earnings than Green Earth Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.1% of Livent shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of Green Earth Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Livent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Green Earth Technologies has a beta of 16.79, meaning that its share price is 1,579% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Livent has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Green Earth Technologies and Livent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Earth Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Livent 4 5 1 0 1.70

Livent has a consensus target price of $8.80, indicating a potential upside of 38.32%. Given Livent’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Livent is more favorable than Green Earth Technologies.

Summary

Livent beats Green Earth Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Earth Technologies

Green Earth Technologies, Inc. creates, develops, markets, sells, and distributes bio-based performance and cleaning products to the oil and gas well service, automotive aftermarket, outdoor power equipment, and marine markets worldwide. The company offers well services products, including well stimulation, sump remediation, and surface washing agents, as well as storage tank, oil field rig, and equipment cleaners; and performance products, such as motor oils, racing oils, engine oils, fuel stabilizers, and other lubricants. It also provides outdoor power equipment and cleaning chemicals comprising pressure washer equipment, multipurpose-multi surface cleaner, foam and oxy foam blaster, and grill and surface cleaner, as well as concrete cleaner and degreaser, siding and all purpose cleaner, and mold and mildew stain remover; and automotive appearance products consisting of car wash, wheel cleaner and brake dust shield, tire shine, glass cleaner, interior protectant, and rain repellent and anti-fog products. The company sells its products under the G-CLEAN, Well Wake-UP, G-OIL, and G-MARINE brands. It sells its products directly, as well as through distribution agreements with wholesalers, contractual arrangements with independent sales and marketing professionals, and the Internet. The company serves home centers, mass retail outlets, automotive stores, and equipment manufacturers. Green Earth Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries. Livent Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

