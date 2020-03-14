Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Position Boosted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) by 66.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 754,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,985 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.56% of Anaplan worth $39,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1,112.7% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Anaplan news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $1,127,499.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 5,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $272,372.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,142,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,723,168.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,411 shares of company stock worth $15,431,106 in the last 90 days. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLAN stock opened at $38.56 on Friday. Anaplan Inc has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $63.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.86.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.17 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 47.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Anaplan Inc will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. FBN Securities dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.37.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

