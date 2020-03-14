AnarchistsPrime (ACP) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

AnarchistsPrime (CURRENCY:ACP) traded down 80.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 14th. AnarchistsPrime has a market capitalization of $365.00 and $564.00 worth of AnarchistsPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AnarchistsPrime coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, AnarchistsPrime has traded down 79.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 77.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About AnarchistsPrime

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2015. AnarchistsPrime’s total supply is 4,394,874 coins. The official website for AnarchistsPrime is www.anarchistsprime.info. AnarchistsPrime’s official Twitter account is @anarchistsprime.

Buying and Selling AnarchistsPrime

AnarchistsPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnarchistsPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnarchistsPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AnarchistsPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

