Ankr Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.67 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Ankr has a total market cap of $4.67 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded 47.2% lower against the US dollar. One Ankr token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Coinall, Bgogo and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00054584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000610 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $241.03 or 0.04542141 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00060995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00037552 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006670 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00015518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018817 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,996,232,711 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

Ankr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, KuCoin, IDEX, Bithumb, Coinone, Huobi Korea, ABCC, Bgogo, Bitinka, Binance DEX, Sistemkoin, Coinall, Coinsuper, Bilaxy, Hotbit, BitMax and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

