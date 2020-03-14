ANON (ANON) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9.00

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One ANON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. ANON has a market cap of $37,298.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ANON has traded down 43.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.90 or 0.02218279 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00199292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00042736 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00027439 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00112734 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON.

Buying and Selling ANON

ANON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

