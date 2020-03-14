ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,710 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 1,028.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shane Emswiler sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,857,310.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,741,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.44, for a total transaction of $826,671.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,191,658.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,214 shares of company stock valued at $10,153,957. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $295.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $235.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.25 and a twelve month high of $299.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.94.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $492.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.59 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 15.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

