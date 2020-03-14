Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,661,116 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 311,894 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.55% of Antero Resources worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 503,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,664 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 11,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 444,336 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 11,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AR shares. MKM Partners lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Securities lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.75 to $1.30 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.80.

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 138,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $382,531.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AR stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Antero Resources Corp has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $9.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.48.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $952.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 29.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

