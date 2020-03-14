APIS (APIS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $362,436.00

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. APIS has a market cap of $3.01 million and $362,436.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APIS token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Bit-Z and IDEX. During the last seven days, APIS has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00008125 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000669 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

APIS Token Profile

APIS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,073,729,161 tokens. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official. The official message board for APIS is medium.com/apisplatform. The official website for APIS is apisplatform.io.

Buying and Selling APIS

APIS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, IDAX and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

