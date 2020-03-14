AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its position in shares of AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,157 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.07% of AppFolio worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in AppFolio by 24.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,855,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in AppFolio by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in AppFolio by 83.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

APPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AppFolio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.03.

In other AppFolio news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 12,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $1,793,686.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,693.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 10,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,236,192.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APPF stock opened at $101.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 99.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.51. AppFolio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. AppFolio had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $67.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. AppFolio’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AppFolio Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

