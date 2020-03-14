Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Eaton Vance Management’s Largest Position

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,317,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 138,285 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.6% of Eaton Vance Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.14% of Apple worth $1,855,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. New Street Research raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.73.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $277.97 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,216.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

