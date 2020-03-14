APR Coin (APR) Hits Market Cap of $18,162.07

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded down 38.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. APR Coin has a market cap of $18,162.07 and $177.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, APR Coin has traded down 70.5% against the dollar. One APR Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, TOPBTC, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get APR Coin alerts:

inSure (SURE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00677324 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00017024 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019141 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000569 BTC.

About APR Coin

APR Coin (APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 11,676,056 coins. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com.

APR Coin Coin Trading

APR Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, TOPBTC, CoinExchange and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.