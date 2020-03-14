ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,210,000 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the February 13th total of 8,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ArcelorMittal from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

MT stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.61. 3,086,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,687,266. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.80.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $15.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. ArcelorMittal had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. State Street Corp acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 963,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,722,000 after buying an additional 119,572 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 4,348.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 696,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after buying an additional 680,830 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.