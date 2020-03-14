Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Short Interest Update

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the February 13th total of 2,650,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $1,838,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,245.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $336,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,990 shares of company stock worth $4,059,038. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,251,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,596,000 after buying an additional 1,828,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,456,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,487,000 after buying an additional 90,964 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,717,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,105,000 after buying an additional 615,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,448,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,626,000 after buying an additional 297,136 shares during the period. Finally, Marshfield Associates boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 5,019,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,276,000 after buying an additional 670,999 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $32.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.69. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $30.37 and a 12 month high of $48.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.84 and its 200 day moving average is $42.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 10.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.59.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

