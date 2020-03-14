Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,905 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,675 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Arch Coal worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Arch Coal during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Arch Coal by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arch Coal during the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Arch Coal by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Arch Coal by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter.

Get Arch Coal alerts:

Arch Coal stock opened at $36.10 on Friday. Arch Coal Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $101.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $519.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.43.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). Arch Coal had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $549.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Arch Coal Inc will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Arch Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Arch Coal’s payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Arch Coal from $79.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arch Coal in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet cut Arch Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Coal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.43.

About Arch Coal

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.