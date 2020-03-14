Arion (ARION) Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 14th. Arion has a market capitalization of $15,196.27 and $29.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24. During the last seven days, Arion has traded down 53.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.26 or 0.02191327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00200782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00042819 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00027257 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00111726 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 12,063,316 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com.

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.