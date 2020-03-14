Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 268.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,732 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.38% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $24,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARWR. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 14,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $879,255.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 267,406 shares in the company, valued at $16,076,448.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $1,993,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 424,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,989,059.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,551 shares of company stock worth $6,215,939 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66 and a beta of 1.98. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.57.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 32.56%. The company had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.63 million. Analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. S&P Equity Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

