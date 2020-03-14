ArtByte Trading Down 93.2% This Week (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 14th. During the last week, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the US dollar. ArtByte has a market capitalization of $2,158.00 and $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArtByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00659087 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00017384 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00011228 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000881 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000286 BTC.

About ArtByte

ABY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me.

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArtByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

