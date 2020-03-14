Artfinity (AT) Price Hits $0.0136 on Major Exchanges

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Artfinity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CHAOEX and Coineal. Artfinity has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $7.70 million worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Artfinity has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00054732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000613 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $243.28 or 0.04731946 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00039010 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00061363 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006715 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00015986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019572 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Artfinity

Artfinity (AT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,687,984 tokens. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange. Artfinity’s official website is www.jueyi.art.

Buying and Selling Artfinity

Artfinity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artfinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Artfinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

