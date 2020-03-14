Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) to report $1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the lowest is $1.73. Arthur J Gallagher & Co posted earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

NYSE:AJG opened at $90.06 on Friday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12-month low of $76.65 and a 12-month high of $109.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 1,944 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $185,302.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 67,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,447,826.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $361,426.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $361,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,477 shares of company stock worth $2,103,689. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

