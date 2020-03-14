ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered ASGN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $40.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.12. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $72.66.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASGN will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in ASGN by 526.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in ASGN by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in ASGN during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASGN by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ASGN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

