Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 63.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 69,009 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Ashland Global worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the third quarter valued at about $4,708,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 1,071.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,852,000 after acquiring an additional 342,503 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 69.2% during the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 311,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,925,000 after acquiring an additional 127,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $53.08 on Friday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $48.90 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.30 and its 200 day moving average is $75.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

In related news, CEO Guillermo Novo acquired 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,584.00. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.56.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.