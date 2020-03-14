Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Associated Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Capital Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of AC opened at $35.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.35 million, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.13. Associated Capital Group has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $65.46.

In related news, Chairman Mario J. Gabelli acquired 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $56,814.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $29,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,771 shares of company stock worth $153,852 in the last three months. Insiders own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

